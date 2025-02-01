Sign up
Photo 1872
Photo 1872
Starfish
After a storm many starfish die on the beach. They're not easy to spot at first, as they blend in so well with the shingle, but we spotted quite a few huge ones washed up.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5412
photos
219
followers
91
following
512% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
30th January 2025 12:03pm
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w5
