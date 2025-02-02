Sign up
Photo 1873
Preparing for Candlemas Feast in 1461
The Black Knights, a living history group have been living in one of the houses at the
open air museum
for a week. They've experienced three named storms, sub-zero temperatures and lived without 'phones and other modern conveniences.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Extra, Special Ones
ILCE-6700
2nd February 2025 11:48am
history
etsooi-163
vermeerish
Susan Wakely
Looks an interesting kitchen. Great capture with nice tones.
February 2nd, 2025
