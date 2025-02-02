Previous
Preparing for Candlemas Feast in 1461

The Black Knights, a living history group have been living in one of the houses at the open air museum for a week. They've experienced three named storms, sub-zero temperatures and lived without 'phones and other modern conveniences.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Susan Wakely ace
Looks an interesting kitchen. Great capture with nice tones.
February 2nd, 2025  
