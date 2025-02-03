Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1874
Vermeer's Pastry Cook
I think I prefer this one of the middle ages re-enctor. She, and a group of others, have beeen living in the house totally immersed in medievil life.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5417
photos
219
followers
91
following
513% complete
View this month »
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Latest from all albums
3191
1872
3192
72
3193
1873
1874
3194
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
2nd February 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vermeer
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close