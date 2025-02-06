Previous
A Tad Early for Rainbow Month? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1875

A Tad Early for Rainbow Month?

My get pushed form KellyAnn was to do selective focus. Inspired to do this when I saw it in a recent photography magazine.

I tried with the Sony and the kit lens, focus was fine, but ...................... not quite right. Dug out the Pentax and macro lens (oh my the weight!!!!) and got this in two attempts.

If I'd thought about it, I should have got some glycerin, the drop would have been larger and clearer- you can see particles of chalk in the droplet.

Thanks for the challenge KellyAnn - I think I neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeed a new macro lens to go with new camera :)
6th February 2025

ace
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR ace
@kellyanngray here you go KellyAnn,
February 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool way to use that selective focus.
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
