A Tad Early for Rainbow Month?

My get pushed form KellyAnn was to do selective focus. Inspired to do this when I saw it in a recent photography magazine.



I tried with the Sony and the kit lens, focus was fine, but ...................... not quite right. Dug out the Pentax and macro lens (oh my the weight!!!!) and got this in two attempts.



If I'd thought about it, I should have got some glycerin, the drop would have been larger and clearer- you can see particles of chalk in the droplet.



Thanks for the challenge KellyAnn - I think I neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeed a new macro lens to go with new camera :)