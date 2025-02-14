Sign up
Photo 1877
Not My Hellebores
My white hellebores haven't survived winter, unlike these in an Italianate walled garden of a local stately home
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
hellebore
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! I hope to have some next year!
February 14th, 2025
