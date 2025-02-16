Previous
Hiding in Plain Sight by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hiding in Plain Sight

The segregation of stags and hinds was very obvious in the park this morning. This lad had the most magnificent set of antlers of all the stags we saw.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Casablanca ace
Love him peeking at you to see if you are an eligible female!
February 16th, 2025  
judith deacon
Definitely looks like the boss man - wonderful creature.
February 16th, 2025  
