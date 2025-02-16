Sign up
Previous
Photo 1879
Hiding in Plain Sight
The segregation of stags and hinds was very obvious in the park this morning. This lad had the most magnificent set of antlers of all the stags we saw.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5436
photos
220
followers
92
following
514% complete
View this month »
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
Latest from all albums
3203
3204
3205
1877
1878
3206
74
1879
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th February 2025 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
petworth
Casablanca
ace
Love him peeking at you to see if you are an eligible female!
February 16th, 2025
judith deacon
Definitely looks like the boss man - wonderful creature.
February 16th, 2025
