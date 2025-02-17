Previous
Sun Shining Through Stained Glass Windows by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1880

Sun Shining Through Stained Glass Windows

We have had sunshine today! Still very cold though.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
February 17th, 2025  
ajisaac
Beautiful. The craftsmanship is superb. Nice capture.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact