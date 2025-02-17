Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1880
Sun Shining Through Stained Glass Windows
We have had sunshine today! Still very cold though.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5440
photos
220
followers
92
following
515% complete
View this month »
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Latest from all albums
1878
3206
74
3207
1879
75
1880
3208
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
17th February 2025 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
cathedral
,
chichester
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
February 17th, 2025
ajisaac
Beautiful. The craftsmanship is superb. Nice capture.
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close