Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1882
St Hubert's in the Distance
Did a short walk around Idsworth to take my friend to see the Medieval church isolated in its field.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5444
photos
220
followers
92
following
515% complete
View this month »
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Latest from all albums
1879
75
1880
3208
3209
1881
1882
3210
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th February 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snowdrops
,
idsworth
Beverley
ace
What beautiful capture… perfect!
February 19th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV I really really like the composition of this one! Fabulous POV, shallow, DOF and choice of subject
February 19th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot.
February 19th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice composition, focus, pov and all that
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close