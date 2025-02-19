Previous
St Hubert's in the Distance by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1882

St Hubert's in the Distance

Did a short walk around Idsworth to take my friend to see the Medieval church isolated in its field.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
What beautiful capture… perfect!
February 19th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV I really really like the composition of this one! Fabulous POV, shallow, DOF and choice of subject
February 19th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely shot.
February 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice composition, focus, pov and all that
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact