Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1883
Up High and Looking Down
Francoise asked me to juxtapose words so here I am up high looking down.
I also like the juxtapositioning of my stripy socks against the ribs of The Spinnaker Tower.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5446
photos
220
followers
92
following
515% complete
View this month »
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Latest from all albums
1880
3208
3209
1881
1882
3210
1883
3211
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
18th February 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-655
Liz Gooster
ace
Very striking shot. And I love your socks! 🧦
February 20th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@francoise
hi I hope I've interpreted your challenge correctly?
@lizgooster
think they're from Next!!!!
February 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@lizgooster think they're from Next!!!!