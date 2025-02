Still Life

Mona challenged me to do a chiaroscuro ( or as I pronounce it chorizo) still life with my fossicked finds. Unfortunately my 'studio' is out of action for a week or so, meaning access to lights, tripod and props is impossible. I'm also very limited for time this week, so this is the best I can do I'm afraid.



Mona also asked me to alter the white balance in camera- just found it that the options for that with Sony are very limited and no way I can get to the Pentax for a while!!