Shoeshine by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Shoeshine

He offered to clean my brand new shoes, I declined and unfortunately had no change to place in his hat.

So many more people doing this on our streets, is it a curse of underfunding, choice or something else?
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
It is always a choice............. And no government ever seems to make the right one. 😟
February 25th, 2025  
katy ace
This situation tugs at the heartstring but at least he was willing to work for himself. Terrific image. did he know you were takingit?
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Although he was asking for money he was looking down and didn’t engage when I walked by.
February 25th, 2025  
