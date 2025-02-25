Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1885
Shoeshine
He offered to clean my brand new shoes, I declined and unfortunately had no change to place in his hat.
So many more people doing this on our streets, is it a curse of underfunding, choice or something else?
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5454
photos
220
followers
92
following
516% complete
View this month »
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
Latest from all albums
3212
3213
3214
1884
3215
3216
76
1885
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th February 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portsmouth
,
street-119
,
curse-10
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
It is always a choice............. And no government ever seems to make the right one. 😟
February 25th, 2025
katy
ace
This situation tugs at the heartstring but at least he was willing to work for himself. Terrific image. did he know you were takingit?
February 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Although he was asking for money he was looking down and didn’t engage when I walked by.
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close