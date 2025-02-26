Previous
Four 365ers, plus one other, visible in this Selfie by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1886

Four 365ers, plus one other, visible in this Selfie

A fabulous time and lovely lunch with C on my way to East Anglia. Stayed a lot longer than I'd planned, the time just flew by as we nattered and laughed. Got to my hosts much later than arranged!!



26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
516% complete

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
oooh, East Angular!
February 26th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Someone must have said something funny to bring on such brilliant smiles!
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great smiles.
February 26th, 2025  
Peter ace
Great image full of of happiness Jackie:)
February 26th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
How fun! Happy photo
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
😂 & we were blissfully unaware that we were making a guest appearance!
February 26th, 2025  
