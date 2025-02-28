Previous
A Cultural Day of Art by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Cultural Day of Art

Started at Leake Street Arches to fill in time as my friend missed the train.
We went to Somerset House's Collect Exhibition , full of galleries' artists' works, many Asian and European exhibitors. I tried on the £4.8k necklace!
Then on to The Courtauld Gallery to admire Manets, Monets, Renoirs, Reubens and a few others including these Van Goghs. Even a picasso that was a proper portrait.
Back to 'Collect' to see bits we'd not seen earlier.

An exhausting, cultural day, rounded off with fab food from a street market.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Excellent! Wow, did you buy the necklace?? Dreaming again….
February 28th, 2025  
Peter ace
Wow lucky you, lovely collage each image beautifully captured and presented Jackie:)
February 28th, 2025  
