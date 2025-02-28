A Cultural Day of Art

Started at Leake Street Arches to fill in time as my friend missed the train.
We went to Somerset House's Collect Exhibition , full of galleries' artists' works, many Asian and European exhibitors. I tried on the £4.8k necklace!
Then on to The Courtauld Gallery to admire Manets, Monets, Renoirs, Reubens and a few others including these Van Goghs. Even a picasso that was a proper portrait.
Back to 'Collect' to see bits we'd not seen earlier.
An exhausting, cultural day, rounded off with fab food from a street market.