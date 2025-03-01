Sign up
Photo 1888
Teignmouth Sunset
Such a stunning sky and after this glorious golden hour, thd blue hour showed us a new moon and a few planets in a clear sky. Just need the aurora now!!
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
1st March 2025 6:22pm
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
devon
