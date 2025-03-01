Previous
Teignmouth Sunset by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Teignmouth Sunset

Such a stunning sky and after this glorious golden hour, thd blue hour showed us a new moon and a few planets in a clear sky. Just need the aurora now!!
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

