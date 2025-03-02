Previous
We Passed a Pig by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
We Passed a Pig

A fabulous day at a farm. Highlight was to cuddle a piglet. If I'd been allowed two I fear I may have thrown them to see how they landed and hopefully get a double leaning jowler (60 points!)
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
517% complete

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
How could you think of throwing that sweet little thing?
Less sweet I admit when they are full grown.
March 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw so lovely to see piggy and you know who.
March 2nd, 2025  
moni kozi
Oh, has anyone seen a cuter bacon????
March 2nd, 2025  
