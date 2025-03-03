Previous
Buckfast Abbey by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Buckfast Abbey

I never tire of visiting here, signs to walk on the grass, friendly staff and delicious allergy aware food.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Beverley ace
Beautiful place to simply enjoy…
March 3rd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Great shot and a perfect blue sky
March 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oooh allergy aware - me like! I have heard of this place but never visited. I must go one of these days.
March 3rd, 2025  
