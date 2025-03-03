Sign up
Photo 1890
Buckfast Abbey
I never tire of visiting here, signs to walk on the grass, friendly staff and delicious allergy aware food.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
2
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd March 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
devon
,
buckfast
,
look at that sky
Beverley
ace
Beautiful place to simply enjoy…
March 3rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Great shot and a perfect blue sky
March 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Oooh allergy aware - me like! I have heard of this place but never visited. I must go one of these days.
March 3rd, 2025
