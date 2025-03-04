Calshot

Our girls came here for a week of school activities. Used to be airfield for sea-planes, to the right is a Tudor castle overshadowed by the sea-traffic control tower.



I challenged Suzanne to take a photo for the "scenes of the road" challenge that depicts something unusual or iconic in her neighbourhood and she bounced the challenge right back at me!



Out Tudor castles are pretty iconic, as is this tower that can be seen for miles and is used as a navigation aid for sailors.