Calshot by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1891

Calshot

Our girls came here for a week of school activities. Used to be airfield for sea-planes, to the right is a Tudor castle overshadowed by the sea-traffic control tower.

I challenged Suzanne to take a photo for the "scenes of the road" challenge that depicts something unusual or iconic in her neighbourhood and she bounced the challenge right back at me!

Out Tudor castles are pretty iconic, as is this tower that can be seen for miles and is used as a navigation aid for sailors.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Casablanca ace
Don't often see it from this angle, how interesting!
March 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
March 4th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
@ankers70 Here you go Suzanne, I'd tag for SotR challenge, but I'm the host!!
@casablanca I've never seen it from the land before either.
@joansmor thank you so much Joan
March 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super capture…
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great day to visit the area.
It was wet and Blowing a hooley the last time I was here.
March 4th, 2025  
