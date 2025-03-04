Sign up
Photo 1891
Photo 1891
Calshot
Our girls came here for a week of school activities. Used to be airfield for sea-planes, to the right is a Tudor castle overshadowed by the sea-traffic control tower.
I challenged Suzanne to take a photo for the "scenes of the road" challenge that depicts something unusual or iconic in her neighbourhood and she bounced the challenge right back at me!
Out Tudor castles are pretty iconic, as is this tower that can be seen for miles and is used as a navigation aid for sailors.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
5
2
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5470
photos
220
followers
92
following
518% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th March 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
landscape-75
,
get-pushed-657
Casablanca
ace
Don't often see it from this angle, how interesting!
March 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
March 4th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@ankers70
Here you go Suzanne, I'd tag for SotR challenge, but I'm the host!!
@casablanca
I've never seen it from the land before either.
@joansmor
thank you so much Joan
March 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super capture…
March 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great day to visit the area.
It was wet and Blowing a hooley the last time I was here.
March 4th, 2025
