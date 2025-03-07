Sign up
Photo 1892
Side Panel Under Construction
It's to be 68" long, problem is so far I've done 6" and I'm getting bored!!!!
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5474
photos
220
followers
92
following
518% complete
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
7th March 2025 3:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
unfinished
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w10
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice. Oh gee, sorry you are getting bored.
March 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
It looks complicated!
March 7th, 2025
