Oh To Be A Cat!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1893

Oh To Be A Cat!!

The lodger sunbathing amongst the patio flora.

Been combing her with a nit comb ( A 'flea comb' is £5 from the pet shop, but knew I had an identical nit one somewhere at home!!) and I think she's finally insect free!!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
