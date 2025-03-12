Previous
Excited For Curtain Up by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1894

Excited For Curtain Up

I bought tickets for Swan Lake last year and the wait was worth it! Fabulous Matthew Bourne choreography, great storyline and talented dancers.

My get pushed from Mona was to capture a moment of joy! The whole evening was joyous, but the moment of remembering I'd got us decent aisle seats-perfect.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
518% complete

JackieR 🤓 ace
@mona65 Hope you approve of my moment of joy?
March 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh yes a very joyful time… great photo
March 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I believe that everyone should experience a Matthew Bourne ballet at some time in their life. Swan Lake did not disappoint.
Check typo in tag.
March 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful experience and capture to remember it.
March 13th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Nice!
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
