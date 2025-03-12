Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1894
Excited For Curtain Up
I bought tickets for Swan Lake last year and the wait was worth it! Fabulous Matthew Bourne choreography, great storyline and talented dancers.
My get pushed from Mona was to capture a moment of joy! The whole evening was joyous, but the moment of remembering I'd got us decent aisle seats-perfect.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5483
photos
220
followers
89
following
518% complete
View this month »
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
Latest from all albums
3227
1893
3228
3229
3230
80
1894
3231
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
12th March 2025 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ballet
,
southampton
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-658
JackieR 🤓
ace
@mona65
Hope you approve of my moment of joy?
March 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh yes a very joyful time… great photo
March 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I believe that everyone should experience a Matthew Bourne ballet at some time in their life. Swan Lake did not disappoint.
Check typo in tag.
March 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful experience and capture to remember it.
March 13th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Nice!
March 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Check typo in tag.