Photo 1898
I'm in love!
I do love these cute little birds. The only way I could have got closer to the burrowing owl would to have climbed in their aviary!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
JackieR 🤓
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
owl
