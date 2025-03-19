Sign up
Photo 1899
HMS Havant's Window
St Faith's Church is in the town centre and today is the first time I've gone in to explore with a camera.
Bit of info about HMS Havant
here
.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5495
photos
220
followers
89
following
Tags
window
Gillian Brown
ace
Nice capture. My father was evacuated from Dunkirk.
March 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super photo… I enjoyed the read too. Thank you
March 19th, 2025
