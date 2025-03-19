Previous
HMS Havant's Window by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
HMS Havant's Window

St Faith's Church is in the town centre and today is the first time I've gone in to explore with a camera.

Bit of info about HMS Havant here .
Gillian Brown ace
Nice capture. My father was evacuated from Dunkirk.
Beverley ace
Super photo… I enjoyed the read too. Thank you
