Previous
Photo 1900
Van Blanket
There have been a few glimpses of this as I've been knitting it. Finally finished knitting and sewing the panels together.
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2025-02-10
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2025-03-07
I'm hoping it will be comfortingly warm when it finally gets into TheVan.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
2
0
Tags
blanket
,
comforting
,
52jr24
,
52wc-2025-w12
Beverley
ace
Excellent design! Very snuggly too
March 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's o cool! What a super project to have finished.
March 21st, 2025
