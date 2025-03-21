Previous
Van Blanket by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1900

Van Blanket

There have been a few glimpses of this as I've been knitting it. Finally finished knitting and sewing the panels together.
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2025-02-10
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2025-03-07
I'm hoping it will be comfortingly warm when it finally gets into TheVan.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Excellent design! Very snuggly too
March 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's o cool! What a super project to have finished.
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact