Photo 1902
Gifts
My friend made the pot which I gifted to my daughter. My grandson gifted me the grape hyacinth, but I'll leave it with him when we leave
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
ace
Oh, how pretty! A beautifully simple composition, Jackie, full of meaning
March 23rd, 2025
