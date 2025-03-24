Sign up
Photo 1903
Kibworth Windmill
A visit to Windmill Farm Park, near Corby, before heading back south. Bottle fed goats, had fed lambs and sheep, did guinea pig fishing with lettuce on string. We played music in the woods, saw a peacock display and had fun in soft play.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
