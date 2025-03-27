Sign up
Previous
Photo 1905
A Distorted Get Pushed
Annie challenged me to do a distorted image. One of the many daisies in my moss patch out the front
I put this image through PhotoScapeX, but didn't really like the effect, so went back to Affinity and had a play.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5510
photos
220
followers
89
following
521% complete
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
27th March 2025 2:57pm
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-660
JackieR
ace
@annied
here you go Annie, a distorted daisy
March 27th, 2025
Mona
ace
Wonderful result.
March 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow…. Awesome
March 27th, 2025
