A Distorted Get Pushed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1905

A Distorted Get Pushed

Annie challenged me to do a distorted image. One of the many daisies in my moss patch out the front

I put this image through PhotoScapeX, but didn't really like the effect, so went back to Affinity and had a play.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
JackieR ace
@annied here you go Annie, a distorted daisy
March 27th, 2025  
Mona ace
Wonderful result.
March 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow…. Awesome
March 27th, 2025  
