Excitedly Awaiting Fish'n'Chips By Special Deliverier by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Excitedly Awaiting Fish'n'Chips By Special Deliverier

Rather than eat his fish supper our grandson was more interested in learning how to open cupboards and switch lights on and off in TheVan!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Beverley ace
Lovely to read… clever boy and such a super sunset capture. Bet your fish & chips were delish…
March 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What fun and sounds delicious!
March 28th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Really lovely shot. And hope you enjoyed the fish and chips!
March 28th, 2025  
Kathy ace
He'll grow up to be a gadget freak. I like the sunset.
March 28th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Great shot.
March 28th, 2025  
katy ace
One can eat almost anytime, but one cannot go exploring all the time! I think he’s a very smart young man.

This is a really beautiful sunset image
March 28th, 2025  
