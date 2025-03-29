Sign up
Previous
Photo 1907
Harbour Numbers
A morning on the water helping to lift the boats into the harbour. I also went spotting numbers for the 52 week prompt
Speed limit of 8 knots
Tidal depth guage
Mooring buoy
Me steering
The mill
A suspended yacht
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5513
photos
220
followers
89
following
522% complete
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
3244
1904
3245
3246
1905
3247
1906
1907
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
numbers
,
look at that sky
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w13
Rob Z
ace
Great collage - great time of year with all those sailing days ahead of you... :)
March 29th, 2025
