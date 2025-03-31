Previous
One Shot Latte by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1909

One Shot Latte

Today ends Year Nine, so I've treated myself to a celebratory latte.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
523% complete

katy ace
FAV Beautifully composed shot and congratulations on your milestone!

To answer the question, of course, alcohol counts as a beverage. Eagerly looking forward to the next month of your photos.
March 31st, 2025  
