Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1909
One Shot Latte
Today ends Year Nine, so I've treated myself to a celebratory latte.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5518
photos
220
followers
89
following
523% complete
View this month »
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
Latest from all albums
3247
1906
1907
3248
3249
82
1908
1909
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
31st March 2025 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dress rehearsal for a month if my beverages-does alcohol count as a beverage??
katy
ace
FAV Beautifully composed shot and congratulations on your milestone!
To answer the question, of course, alcohol counts as a beverage. Eagerly looking forward to the next month of your photos.
March 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
To answer the question, of course, alcohol counts as a beverage. Eagerly looking forward to the next month of your photos.