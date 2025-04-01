Sign up
Previous
Photo 1910
Town Hall Courtyard
Bit of a quandary, cathedral tiles or the town hall's. I'm sure I'll revisit the cathedral to make a wish/say a prayer
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5522
photos
220
followers
90
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Latest from all albums
3249
82
1908
258
3250
1909
1910
3251
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st April 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How gorgeous ths looks, beautifully captured and great symmetry. Lovely light too.
April 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
So lovely… nice to revisit
April 1st, 2025
