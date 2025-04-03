Previous
Madeira by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1912

Madeira

This collage is for Kathy! Starting top left-
Street entertainment, post boxes and the cobbled street, puppet, floral carpet, rainbow over Funchal, our hotel, botanical gardens, cable car, chapel rebuilt in 2022, book market.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Loving that blue post box!
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact