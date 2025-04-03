Sign up
Previous
Photo 1912
Madeira
This collage is for Kathy! Starting top left-
Street entertainment, post boxes and the cobbled street, puppet, floral carpet, rainbow over Funchal, our hotel, botanical gardens, cable car, chapel rebuilt in 2022, book market.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Casablanca
ace
Loving that blue post box!
April 3rd, 2025
