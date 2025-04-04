Previous
Madeieran Market Flower Seller by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Madeieran Market Flower Seller

My get pushed was to capture something I'd not get at home. A traditionally attired stall worker, at a huge market alongside traditional Portuguese blue tiles. This lady was so busy making posies, bouquets and psing for tourists!
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

JackieR

JackieR ace
@randystreat here's another Kathy. It wasn't easy to get her not surrounded by other tourists and locals buying flowers.
April 4th, 2025  
