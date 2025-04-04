Sign up
Photo 1913
Madeieran Market Flower Seller
My get pushed was to capture something I'd not get at home. A traditionally attired stall worker, at a huge market alongside traditional Portuguese blue tiles. This lady was so busy making posies, bouquets and psing for tourists!
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
4th April 2025 9:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-661
,
street-120
JackieR
ace
@randystreat
here's another Kathy. It wasn't easy to get her not surrounded by other tourists and locals buying flowers.
April 4th, 2025
