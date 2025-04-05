Sign up
Previous
Photo 1914
Queuing for Customers
You can travel 2km downhill in a wicker sled steered by two, hopefully skilled, drivers. We were warned the queues are horrendous, but when we passed by these carreiros outnumbered the tourists!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5533
photos
220
followers
90
following
524% complete
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
3253
259
1912
3254
260
1913
1914
3255
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
DMC-TZ80
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th April 2025 10:06am
Exif
Sizes
Public
Public
Tags
street
,
madeira
Susan Wakely
ace
Did you have a go?
April 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
That would be fun
April 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Saw Michael Portillo do that sledge ride. Looked very hairy!
April 5th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice shot
April 5th, 2025
