Previous
Queuing for Customers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1914

Queuing for Customers

You can travel 2km downhill in a wicker sled steered by two, hopefully skilled, drivers. We were warned the queues are horrendous, but when we passed by these carreiros outnumbered the tourists!
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
524% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Did you have a go?
April 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That would be fun
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Saw Michael Portillo do that sledge ride. Looked very hairy!
April 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice shot
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact