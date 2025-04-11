Sign up
Previous
Photo 1919
Brixton Windmill
Who knew London still has working windmills? This one still grinds flour and does tours at weekends.
There was a pilates class taking place in the grounds.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
11th April 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Wonderful sunny scene
April 11th, 2025
