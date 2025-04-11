Previous
Brixton Windmill by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1919

Brixton Windmill

Who knew London still has working windmills? This one still grinds flour and does tours at weekends.
There was a pilates class taking place in the grounds.
Photo Details

moni kozi
Wonderful sunny scene
April 11th, 2025  
