I Think Lloyds' Tree is Dead! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1920

I Think Lloyds' Tree is Dead!

The Lloyds Register building in Leadenhall is weird, all utility piping is on the outside and it's truly brutalist in style. Spotted this tree and have no idea how it has survived to grow this tall. It certainly isn't responding to spring!

Joanne is looking for entries to the architecture challenge, with the theme vertical. Please look to see if you can tag a photo or take one for her. Details here.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50533/architecture-challenge-13-is-up!

12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I see some leaves on the tree.
April 12th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Maybe it's just deciduous! Fingers crossed for it!
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fascinating building…
April 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
horrible 😭
April 12th, 2025  
