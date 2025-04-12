Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1920
I Think Lloyds' Tree is Dead!
The Lloyds Register building in Leadenhall is weird, all utility piping is on the outside and it's truly brutalist in style. Spotted this tree and have no idea how it has survived to grow this tall. It certainly isn't responding to spring!
Joanne is looking for entries to the architecture challenge, with the theme vertical. Please look to see if you can tag a photo or take one for her. Details here.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50533/architecture-challenge-13-is-up!
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5548
photos
220
followers
92
following
526% complete
View this month »
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
Latest from all albums
1918
3260
84
3261
1919
1920
85
3262
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
12th April 2025 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
sixws-155
,
architecture-13
Susan Wakely
ace
I see some leaves on the tree.
April 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Maybe it's just deciduous! Fingers crossed for it!
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fascinating building…
April 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
horrible 😭
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close