Bluebell Creative Looks a la Hockney

Kathy challenged me to explore the 'Creative Looks' in my camera. Well I didn't even know they were there. The initials of the settings make no sense and I did go onto t'interweb for guidance . Kathy thank you, there's no way I'd have experimented with these settings, and that I can do in-camera processing, BEFORE I take the photograph is mind blowing as each of these settings can then be tweaked further..



In order left to right ST(standard) PT (skin tone!), NT (lower saturation and sharpness), VV (saturation and sharpness upped) IN (matte textures and lower saturation) and FL (upps the greens).

