Previous
Bluebell Creative Looks a la Hockney by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1925

Bluebell Creative Looks a la Hockney

Kathy challenged me to explore the 'Creative Looks' in my camera. Well I didn't even know they were there. The initials of the settings make no sense and I did go onto t'interweb for guidance . Kathy thank you, there's no way I'd have experimented with these settings, and that I can do in-camera processing, BEFORE I take the photograph is mind blowing as each of these settings can then be tweaked further..

In order left to right ST(standard) PT (skin tone!), NT (lower saturation and sharpness), VV (saturation and sharpness upped) IN (matte textures and lower saturation) and FL (upps the greens).
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@randystreat thank you Kathy, there's so much to learn with this camera.
April 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome! One of my favorite artists. Love the way you did this.
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact