Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1927
Abstract Cuppa
Mary challenged me to make an abstract beverage image. This has been through pretty much all of Snapseed's tools. I'm loathe to 'sully' my 30 shots calender with an image like this, fortunately Mary gave permission to use another album
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5566
photos
221
followers
92
following
527% complete
View this month »
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Latest from all albums
3269
261
1925
3270
3271
1926
3272
1927
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd April 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-664
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
here you go Mary!!
April 22nd, 2025
katy
ace
Nicely done and very vibrant! It makes me think of lava
April 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s fab!!
April 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close