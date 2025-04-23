Previous
Premature Acceleration by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1928

Premature Acceleration

Someone's been busy on the bridge, six St George's flags hung up. However, we're not allowed a saints day the seven days either side of Easter Sunday, so our saint's day is postponed until Monday! Every day's a school day eh?!!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
528% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 15
  • 1
  • Extra, Special Ones
  • 23rd April 2025 2:32pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
katy ace
Nice shot of the flags! I hope you weren’t driving
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact