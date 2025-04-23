Sign up
Previous
Photo 1928
Premature Acceleration
Someone's been busy on the bridge, six St George's flags hung up. However, we're not allowed a saints day the seven days either side of Easter Sunday, so our saint's day is postponed until Monday! Every day's a school day eh?!!
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
ace
Nice shot of the flags! I hope you weren’t driving
April 23rd, 2025
