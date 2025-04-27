Previous
Fiddleheads by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1932

Fiddleheads

I love fiddleheads and He was on the lookout for me when we were at West Dean Gardens. When I saw these I liked the caliginous atmospheric conditions they were in.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
Lovely atmospheric dark shot
April 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Made me think of Bohemian Rhapsody!
April 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They look dark and mysterious.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact