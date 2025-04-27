Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1932
Fiddleheads
I love fiddleheads and He was on the lookout for me when we were at West Dean Gardens. When I saw these I liked the caliginous atmospheric conditions they were in.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5578
photos
221
followers
92
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Latest from all albums
1929
1930
3275
3276
1931
3277
263
1932
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th April 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bob
,
pigword
,
caliginous
Liz Gooster
ace
Lovely atmospheric dark shot
April 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Made me think of Bohemian Rhapsody!
April 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They look dark and mysterious.
April 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close