Their Loss,! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1933

Their Loss,!

Saw this on the side of the barber's, surprised to see it's now a teeny cafe with less than 6 tables. I would have used them for today's beverage, but they're closed on Mondays
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Photo Details

katy ace
How disappointing but you still got a fabulous shot of their mural.
April 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Somewhere to try another day.
April 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I bet they will be so disappointed they didn’t get to feature on 365
April 28th, 2025  
