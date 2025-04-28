Sign up
Previous
Photo 1933
Their Loss,!
Saw this on the side of the barber's, surprised to see it's now a teeny cafe with less than 6 tables. I would have used them for today's beverage, but they're closed on Mondays
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5580
photos
221
followers
89
following
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
28th April 2025 9:46am
Tags
art
,
emsworth
katy
ace
How disappointing but you still got a fabulous shot of their mural.
April 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Somewhere to try another day.
April 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I bet they will be so disappointed they didn’t get to feature on 365
April 28th, 2025
