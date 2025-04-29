Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1934
Posers
Final theory session on portraiture at college today. I saw the scene and am chuffed to bits with this of my fellow students.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5582
photos
220
followers
89
following
529% complete
View this month »
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Latest from all albums
1931
3277
263
1932
3278
1933
1934
3279
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th April 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
At first I thought you were in a dance class. Beautiful capture. I love the symmetry and composition.
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close