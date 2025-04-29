Previous
Posers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Posers

Final theory session on portraiture at college today. I saw the scene and am chuffed to bits with this of my fellow students.
29th April 2025

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
At first I thought you were in a dance class. Beautiful capture. I love the symmetry and composition.
