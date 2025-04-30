Sign up
Previous
Photo 1935
Swingin' Mog
My get pushed from Mary was to make Olive the star of my photo, extra points if she's somewhere very unusual.
Here she is on my lap ( unusual in itself) but I was lying in my hammock (very unusual for her)
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
6
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5584
photos
220
followers
89
following
530% complete
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
263
1932
3278
1933
1934
3279
3280
1935
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
30th April 2025 4:17pm
Tags
olive
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-665
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
here she is for you, with her full superior face on!
April 30th, 2025
narayani
ace
Those eyes!
April 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@narayani
evil aren't they????
April 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 30th, 2025
Anne
ace
Gorgeous portrait, her eyes are stunning
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
She is such a gorgeous girl.
April 30th, 2025
