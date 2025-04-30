Previous
Swingin' Mog by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1935

Swingin' Mog

My get pushed from Mary was to make Olive the star of my photo, extra points if she's somewhere very unusual.

Here she is on my lap ( unusual in itself) but I was lying in my hammock (very unusual for her)
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

JackieR

JackieR ace
@mcsiegle here she is for you, with her full superior face on!
April 30th, 2025  
narayani ace
Those eyes!
April 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@narayani evil aren't they????
April 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 30th, 2025  
Anne ace
Gorgeous portrait, her eyes are stunning
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
She is such a gorgeous girl.
April 30th, 2025  
