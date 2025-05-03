Sign up
Previous
Photo 1938
Another of Liz's Wares
But I bought this one!
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5590
photos
221
followers
89
following
530% complete
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
3280
1935
3281
1936
3282
1937
3283
1938
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd May 2025 6:19pm
moni kozi
Superb shot
May 3rd, 2025
katy
ace
It is beautiful Jackie and I love the high key photo composition using your new vase. FAV
May 3rd, 2025
