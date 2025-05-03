Previous
Another of Liz's Wares by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1938

Another of Liz's Wares

But I bought this one!
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Superb shot
May 3rd, 2025  
katy ace
It is beautiful Jackie and I love the high key photo composition using your new vase. FAV
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact