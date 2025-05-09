Previous
One's a Gift, But Which One?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1944

One's a Gift, But Which One??

I love a Shakespearean quote!

9th May 2025 9th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great quotes! “Though she may be little…”
May 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have a t shirt with "though she be little" on!
May 9th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
Definitely ditto what they said!
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact