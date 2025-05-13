Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
Wall Walking
Today was the last of our practical portrait course and we were asked to channel our inner Martin Parr and photograph strangers.
I loved the way this pair were so comfortable on the shingle beach sunning them selves and chatting away.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
people-39
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous candid shot.
May 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous
May 13th, 2025
katy
ace
terrific low POV and a fascinating subject!
May 13th, 2025
