Wall Walking by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1947

Wall Walking

Today was the last of our practical portrait course and we were asked to channel our inner Martin Parr and photograph strangers.

I loved the way this pair were so comfortable on the shingle beach sunning them selves and chatting away.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

JackieR

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous candid shot.
May 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous
May 13th, 2025  
katy ace
terrific low POV and a fascinating subject!
May 13th, 2025  
