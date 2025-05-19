Previous
Tern (or Gull) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1951

Tern (or Gull)

Camera club walkabout at some old oyster beds which have been set up for birds to use as a nesting site. Sunset was ok, birds were noisy and fairly active and i got very bored quite quickly!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful shot
May 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
Tern I think , but I'm not a twitcher
May 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Great high key look at this bird. Beautiful!
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact