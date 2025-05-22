Previous
Doorway to the Chapel by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1953

Doorway to the Chapel

The gate in the Italianate garden is unlocked when the house and grounds are open to visitors.

I love a wonky doorway, perfect for this week's theme!
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact