Incoming by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The bee seemed to vibrate the floret of the foxglove, it made quite a weird, and very loud, sound.
23rd May 2025

JackieR

Liz Milne
Wonderful!
May 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely action shot.
May 23rd, 2025  
