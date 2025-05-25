Previous
Little Hands, Big Mess, Tasty Food! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1956

Little Hands, Big Mess, Tasty Food!

Showing from start to finish our baking today.

When I was a mum I wasn't keen on baking with the girls, seems I've mellowed about the mess made in my later years!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Classic grandparent activity! Lovely collage
May 25th, 2025  
Anne ace
Fabulous! My lot come to me to make mess of all sorts! Mum and dad don’t do mess but Grandma loves it!
May 25th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
The joy of being a grandparent
May 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- I so wish I was closer to my grands to be able to do things with them like this. Great collage.
May 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
May 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@joansmor thank you
@olivetreeann I don't see mine that often
@zilli such fun
@365anne yup!!
@casablanca I've had fun
May 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Always fun when those little hands visit for such a short time.
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact