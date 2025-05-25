Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1956
Little Hands, Big Mess, Tasty Food!
Showing from start to finish our baking today.
When I was a mum I wasn't keen on baking with the girls, seems I've mellowed about the mess made in my later years!
25th May 2025
25th May 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5636
photos
217
followers
89
following
535% complete
View this month »
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
Latest from all albums
1953
3302
1954
3303
1955
3304
1956
3305
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Classic grandparent activity! Lovely collage
May 25th, 2025
Anne
ace
Fabulous! My lot come to me to make mess of all sorts! Mum and dad don’t do mess but Grandma loves it!
May 25th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
The joy of being a grandparent
May 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awww- I so wish I was closer to my grands to be able to do things with them like this. Great collage.
May 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good collage
May 25th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@joansmor
thank you
@olivetreeann
I don't see mine that often
@zilli
such fun
@365anne
yup!!
@casablanca
I've had fun
May 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Always fun when those little hands visit for such a short time.
May 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@olivetreeann I don't see mine that often
@zilli such fun
@365anne yup!!
@casablanca I've had fun