Greens Not Found in Nature by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1957

Greens Not Found in Nature

A small project for camera club is to focus on one colour and compile a cohesive group of 9. All taken in the space of 2 hours in two towns.

Here we have lace, tiles outside a chemist, cotton reel, broom bristles, abacus beads, toy windmill, painter's stuffing, a pub's tiles and stained glass.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
536% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A great collection…
May 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage. I love it
May 29th, 2025  
